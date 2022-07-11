A 19-year-old was killed in a two vehicle crash two miles west of Kansas, Oklahoma, over the weekend.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Lonnie Berridge was driving a 2016 Polaris Rzr on South 590 Road when he failed to yield at a stop sign, and was struck by a 2010 Hyundai Santa-Fe driven by Justin Evans.
Berridge was pronounced dead by Cherokee Nation EMS. Jaden Jones, 18, was a passenger with Berridge and was transported to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville with head injuries. She was treated and released. Evans refused medical treatment.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
