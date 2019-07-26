Saiane Studie, the Tahlequah teenager who allegedly stabbed her stepfather to death on June 25, is set to appear before Special Judge Gary Huggins on Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.
Gary Maize was purportedly stabbed to death by Studie in Briggs. Cherokee County Undersheriff Jason Chennault said Studie was the one who called 911 once she got to an apartment in Tahlequah. She told officials she "had to do it in self-defense." However, evidence collected at the scene does not corroborate that claim, Chennault said.
The teen drove a truck belonging to Maize into Tahlequah from the scene and called 911 around 4 p.m. Once investigators arrived at the apartment complex, she refused to speak with anyone, asked for a lawyer, and was arrested.
The undersheriff confirmed Maize suffered from multiple stab wounds, and the murder weapon was found near the body in the yard.
Crystal Jackson, an attorney from Oklahoma Indigent Defense System, was appointed to represent Studie. She was arraigned before Associate District Judge Joshua King on a first-degree murder charge on July 9. During her initial appearance, Cherokee County District Court Assistant Judge Josh King found probable cause for the murder charge.
The state intends to try Studie, 15, as an adult. She is to remain in a juvenile detention facility with no bond. It is not known whether she is back in Craig County Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Vinita.
