A 17-year-old has been charged with manslaughter for a multi-vehicle crash that killed a Tahlequah man.

On May 18, Gavyn Keith-Laulyss Ryals was driving a 2012 Dodge truck while under the influence of marijuana when the crash happened on State Highway 82 and Horseshoe Bend Road.

David Tharp, 72, was the driver of a 1993 Ford truck, and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Richard Carter, 71, was admitted in fair condition to St. Francis hospital in Tulsa.

A third driver was not injured in the crash.

Ryals was transported to St. Francis hospital and admitted in fair condition with head injuries.

According to a court report, District 27 District Attorney charged Ryals with first-degree manslaughter on Dec. 29.

The report stated Ryals was driving while under the influence of marijuana and/or driving recklessly at the time of the crash.

All involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts except for Tharp.

Ryals was also charged Dec. 29 with endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police after former felony conviction, driving under the influence by person under 21, and open container alcohol.

