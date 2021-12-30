A 17-year-old has been charged with manslaughter for a multi-vehicle crash that killed a Tahlequah man.
On May 18, Gavyn Keith-Laulyss Ryals was driving a 2012 Dodge truck while under the influence of marijuana when the crash happened on State Highway 82 and Horseshoe Bend Road.
David Tharp, 72, was the driver of a 1993 Ford truck, and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Richard Carter, 71, was admitted in fair condition to St. Francis hospital in Tulsa.
A third driver was not injured in the crash.
Ryals was transported to St. Francis hospital and admitted in fair condition with head injuries.
According to a court report, District 27 District Attorney charged Ryals with first-degree manslaughter on Dec. 29.
The report stated Ryals was driving while under the influence of marijuana and/or driving recklessly at the time of the crash.
All involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts except for Tharp.
Ryals was also charged Dec. 29 with endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police after former felony conviction, driving under the influence by person under 21, and open container alcohol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.