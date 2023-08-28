CHOCTAW — A 16-year-old boy was killed and multiple others injured in a deadly shooting during a football game on the opening weekend of the season in Oklahoma.
Del City was visiting Choctaw on Friday at Bill Jensen Field when the scene descending into chaos in the second half.
The game was in the third quarter when the gunshots rang out. The video broadcasted by Skordle TV showed students and officials running in all directions off the field, with several others dropping to their stomachs and lying on the field.
“All I could think was, I gotta get out of here. I have my 8-year-old, and I have my 4-year-old, and my husband’s with me,” Jordan Sasser said. “I was like, we’ve got to get out of here. We’ve gotta find safety.”
Sasser and her husband got separated, with more than 100 people fleeing to safety. She said she and her 8-year-old hid behind an air conditioning unit, and her husband and 4-year-old ran to the Choctaw side of the stadium.
Her other son, a cheerleader, ran toward his girlfriend and friend and entered the weight room.
Sasser and her husband stayed in contact, and after about five minutes of hiding being the AC, Sasser said they met her husband on the Choctaw side.
That was when more rounds went off.
“So we get out, and we ran over, and then within minutes of us getting over there, a third round of gunshots went off,” she said. “So then everyone who was calm on the Choctaw side then took off running a third time back toward the weight rooms.”
Sasser said she, her husband, and two younger children made it home safely. However, she lost contact with her eldest son.
“I just prayed because I knew it was on the Del City side, and even though the third rounds were there (Choctaw side), I just prayed. I was like, please, please, just have him out of there,” Sasser said.” I had faith and trust his instincts that he got out of there by the first gunshots, and thankfully, he did, and he didn’t stick around. But, you know, some people weren’t so lucky on the Choctaw side.”
The Choctaw Police Department released information on its Facebook page stating the person who died was shot in the groin area and was not affiliated with either high school.
The post further stated a 42-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was transported to OU Medical, where he was in surgery through the night and is currently in the ICU.
A girl was shot in the thigh. She was treated and released. Two girls were injured when trying to flee from the stadium, sustaining broken legs and wrists.
The press release stated several people attempted lifesaving efforts for the 16-year-old and 42-year-old.
Two Choctaw Officers — one trained as an EMT — responded to the 16-year-old immediately and started lifesaving efforts. The 42-year-old who had sustained the gunshot to his chest was rendered aid by Choctaw Superintendent David Reid, Choctaw Safety Coordinator Steve Keiffer, and his brother, a trauma surgeon.
Sasser said the response by the school — and police — was phenomenal.
A Del City Officer discharged his firearm at the scene, and The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office was called in to investigate the officer who fired their gun.
Sasser said she noticed a heavy police presence when her family arrived at the Bill Jensen Field for the game. At the time, she said it felt comforting to see the police because if there was an emergency, they were there.
She didn’t expect a shooting, though.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this in my lifetime,” she said.
The police described a Black male wearing red sweatpants as a person of interest, but no one has been arrested in connection to the homicide.
Two guns and eight rounds were recovered at the scene.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected by tonight’s incident. Both districts hare working jointly with the police presence from Choctaw, Del City and Oklahoma City in an ongoing investigation,” Mid-Del Schools Superintendent Rick Cobb The police will provide further details as they become available.
The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a national nonprofit organization formed following the Uvalde Texas School shooting, announced Saturday morning that it is offering a financial award for information leading to the apprehension of a suspect who fired shots at a Choctaw High School’s home football game Friday night at Bill Jensen Field, the Choctaw Police Department said via a press release.
Gov. Kevin Stitt released a statement saying he and his wife Sarah were “heartbroken” over the events and offered his prayers.
“Let me be clear, violence will not be tolerated in Oklahoma,” the release reads.
He said his office is in contact with the Department of Public Safety and Choctaw law enforcement and is monitoring the situation.
While police investigate the shooting, families can only try to return to their regular school routine. Sasser said her son returned to the field on Saturday to retrieve his items and clean things up. She said, looking at her son’s face; she could tell he didn’t want to be there.
“They’re shaken up. We’ll discuss school on Monday and see how they’re feeling,” Sasser said. “They’re providing resources and counseling, so that’s definitely something that I’m going to look into doing with them so that we can provide them whatever we can for their mental health and this devastating situation.
Sasser said she doesn’t know the next steps regarding extra safety procedures but knows the community will come together and do what they need to do.
“I just feel for the mother who did lose her child and all of this. That right there is just enough to say that this is just something that should never happen. Never,” Sasser said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.