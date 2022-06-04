Teens build shark-proof armor for summer reading program

Science Museum Oklahoma stopped by the Tahlequah Public Library Thursday, June 2 wherein teens ages 12-17 learned about sharks.
The Summer Reading Program's theme this year is "Oceans of Possibilities" and several programs for children, teenagers and adults have to do with just that.
Programs run three days a week, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Riley Flynn, network educator for the museum, said attendees learned about sharks and their characteristics.
"We have an engineering challenge which is essentially they will be building shark-proof armor from mannequin arms with the storyline that there was a shipwreck and they have a ramshackle section of supplies, and the beacon to send a signal is in the water with sharks," said Flynn.
A mechanical shark mouth was constructed and teens were put to the test on whether or not their armor would withstand the bite force.
"This shark mouth is actually pressurized at 150 pounds per square inch of choppiness. You're going to get to make armored mannequins to see if their arms survive the choppiness," Flynn said.
The group was also encouraged to use their own arm as a guide as they built their armor on the mannequin.
"Only one piece of cardboard because the more layers of cardboard you get, the bulkier it is and the more not usable your hand and arm become," said Flynn. "Once you guys get a prototype that you want to test, you can test it and see if it works and then make adjustments to it."
Sammie Dodd has participated in the Summer Reading Program before, but it was her first time constructing shark-proof armor.
Children's programming takes place every Monday and the library has invited performers from the four-state region to perform different acts - comedy, animals, juggling, puppets, and fine arts. Performances will start at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Thursday's is when programs for teens are happening at 10 a.m. Attendees will participate in a tie-dye painting workshop and ceramic bank painting.
The Summer Reading Program went digital last year with a new app called Beanstack. Kids and adults could sign up and keep track of their reading then and they can use it this year.
They can log their minutes in the app, and for every 100 minutes logged, they'll get a badge and message advising them to score a prize at the library. The prizes can be picked up at the library.
Audiobooks, e-books, comic books, magazines, and more, plus reading to others count as minutes for the reading log.
Learn more
For more details, call the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave., at 918-456-2581, or email tahlequahpleodls.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.