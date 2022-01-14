Teens' get false sense of validation from social media

Experts in the mental health field have some good ideas as to why and how teenagers become addicted to social media, but they say there are ways to prevent it.
According to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, 90 percent of teens have used social media, and 75 percent have at least one active profile. Teens are online close to nine hours a day, on average.
Consulting and Counseling for Community Change owner Levi Keehler said parents need to address the issue at hand when it comes to teenagers and social media.
“Here’s the major thing: We won’t put our phone down, and it’s important to lead by example, and that’s always key,” said Keehler. “We are susceptible to the same principles that impact the children; we are just hyper-focused on the children.”
While there are several benefits to social media, Keehler said it also opens access to a more sinister side of the online world.
“I don’t think it’s a good or bad thing; I think it’s there, and you have to come up with strategies, whether it’s good or bad, to limit the bad and maximize the good,” he said.
Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator for the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Service, said it’s important for parents to establish rules for their teens when it comes to using social media.
“Establishing rules about what is acceptable or not is a good first step. Setting time limits and acceptable social platforms for our families is a great idea,” said Winn.
Keehler said social media can cause behavioral issues in teens, but so does everything else.
“Behavior is shaped by all sorts of different interactions and an interplay of emotions and reinforcements, whether they be positive or negative. It’s us trying to process data and respond to it in the best way that we can,” he said.
Keehler explained how and why social media is additive to not only teenagers, but to everyone else. Young children are taught positive reinforcement and therefore will continue to exhibit good behavior when they’re told, “Good job.”
“Take that ‘good job’ idea and move it to a phone, and imagine that you have partial control of how that happens, and now we’re looking for positive reinforcements from ‘likes’ and from followers,” he said.
Teens may become obsessed with gaining validation through social media platforms, and Tahlequah Public School guidance counselor Lori Freymuth said that’s one way for them to feel connected and important.
“It’s hard sometimes for them to identify their authenticity when they are constantly trying to portray an image of how they want others to see them. They often struggle with comparing themselves to others, or judging others based on their posts,” said Freymuth.
Data from the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System found a 25 percent increase of adolescent suicidal behavior between 2009 and 2017. That behavior was associated with increasing digital media use.
“We can’t make any causation, there but the timeframe – we do recognize it, and it correlates with the use of social media apps,” said Keehler.
Keehler, Winn and Freymuth agree that resolving the issue between teenagers and their phones must start with the parents.
“Part of the frustration I hear from teens is that their parents try to limit their phone time, and almost always, the student doesn’t feel like they spend too much time on their phone, but their parents are constantly on their phones and they feel like it’s hypocritical,” said Freymuth.
She said teens want to feel valued and important, and they will often turn to social media as an avenue to gain just that.
“As a Family & Consumer Sciences educator, I recommend parents monitoring where there children are going, who they are with and what they are doing. It is not an invasion of privacy; it is a parental responsibility for us to help our children learn what is safe and healthy, physically and mentally,” said Winn.
