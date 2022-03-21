Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 51F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 51F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.