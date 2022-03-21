A 17-year-old who was charged with manslaughter had his charges reduced to negligent homicide, a misdemeanor.
On May 18, 2021, Gavyn Keith-Laulyss Ryals was driving a 2012 Dodge truck, purportedly while under the influence of marijuana, when he crashed into another truck on State Highway 82 and Horseshoe Bend Road.
David Tharp, 72, the driver of a 1993 Ford truck, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Richard Carter, 71, was admitted in fair condition at St. Francis hospital in Tulsa. A third driver was not injured in the crash.
According to a court report, District 27 District Attorney charged Ryals with first-degree manslaughter on Dec. 29, 2021. The report stated Ryals was driving while under the influence of marijuana and/or driving recklessly at the time of the crash.
Ryals pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, and his charge was reduced. He received a suspended sentence and will be on probation for a year. Ryals is to obtain assessment for alcohol/drug treatment and complete any treatment recommended, and provide proof he complied.
He is also to complete DUI school, complete a letter of apology and submit it to the District Attorney's Office, and must have an ignition interlock for 12 months.
Ryals' attorney, Crystal Jackson, filed a motion to withdraw as counsel on March 9. That motion was granted based on the fact that he entered a plea and/or was sentenced.
