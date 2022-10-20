Local teens and tweens put paint to pumpkins at the Tahlequah Public Library on Oct. 20.
With Halloween just around the corner, Library Youth Services Coordinator Michelle Newton said staff decided to center the events on pumpkins.
The event was part of the TPL's monthly teen programing and Thursday's craft featured ceramic pumpkins rather than real ones.
"These won't rot in the Oklahoma heat and cold," Newton joked.
Youth had a large selection of acrylic paints to choose from and were able to paint their pumpkins however they wished.
"It's fun watching the different creative skills come out," Newton said.
Newton said the painted pieces were ready to go once those dried and did not need to be fired.
A few dozen youngsters participated in the activity, with their pumpkin designs ranging from renditions of popular characters to spooky creations.
"I'm painting a regular pumpkin but it will have a scary face," said fourteen-year-old participant AJ Gourd.
Brothers Matthew D. Merrell, 14, and Ethan Merrell, 12, both painted characters from the video game Among Us -- although Ethan said this wasn't planned.
"We're going to be inflatable Among Us characters for Halloween. [The costumes] are quite like inflatable T-rex costumes," said Matthew. "You'd think they would be roomy inside but it's quite claustrophobic."
The brothers were brought to the event by their mother Leslie Merrell.
"[We came] to get out of the house and have a fun, artistic experience," said Merrell.
What's next
The next Teens and Tweens program is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Tahlequah Public Library.
