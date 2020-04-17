While Oklahomans are under local "stay-at-home" orders, they and their physicians have been finding creative and convenient ways to communicate. And they can usually do so without a copay.
To allow health providers more flexibility in meeting with patients, the Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has decided not to impose penalties for noncompliance with certain regulatory requirements under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). This allows doctors to use audio and video communication technology to provide telehealth to patients.
Providers within Northeastern Health System have taken advantage of it, and an increasing number of patients are seeking visits through telemedicine.
"We started offering Telehealth visits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic around the end of March, and have seen an increase in the number of patients wanting to use this option," said Cori Beights, director of clinic operations. "In just a few weeks, we have seen a shift from patients wanting in-person visits to telehealth visits so they can avoid being potentially exposed to other sick people."
Patients can now discuss medical concerns with their providers in real time, using video conferencing. NHS uses a secure website called Doxy.me, which protects patients' private health information. Clinic staff can assist patients will setting up telehealth visits. A text message with a link to the website can be sent, and the staff will schedule a date and time that is convenient.
"Once the patient is on the website, they will be prompted to type their name - so the provider knows who is on the video call - and then they are ready to meet the provider," said Beights. "Thankfully, there are no special apps or downloads for the patient - just a website address they can access from their device of choice."
Patients can use a cell phone, tablet, laptop, desktop, or any device with a camera and microphone, and access to the internet to meet with their physicians. If the patient does not have access to a computer, have a smartphone, or does not feel comfortable connecting through video, he or she can meet with a doctor over the phone.
"We encourage patients to go to the website about 10 minutes before their scheduled appointments to ensure they have plenty of time to get connected," said Beights. "Once the patient goes to the website address provided by our office, it only takes a few seconds to get connected. The website will ask the patient to enter their name so the medical staff member knows who is on the video call, and then they may be prompted to 'allow' video and 'allow' microphone depending on the type of device they are using. After that, they are in the 'Virtual Waiting Room' until the licensed medical professional joins the video call."
If a provider decides a patient needs to be tested for COVID-19, or illnesses like the flu or strep throat, the person can pull a vehicle up to the clinic and get tested in the car.
"Many insurance companies recognize the importance Telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic and are covering these visits with no copay for the patient," said Beights. "We encourage patients to check with their insurance before scheduling to find out what their specific insurance benefits include and what will be covered."
Check it out
Patients may call their NHS clinic to set up an appointment. For the FTG Clinic, call 918-478-2101; TMG Primary Clinic, 918-207-0991; Urgent Care, 918-453-1234; Gastroenterology Clinic, 918-506-6880; Dr. Marak's Pulmonology Clinic, 918-207-0025; Internal Medicine Residency Clinic, 918-207-0025; Nephrology Clinic, 918-207-1189; and the Surgery Clinic, 918-207-1410.
