VINITA - The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will host a telephone town hall for veterans living in the Vinita area next Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. to discuss the future of the Vinita VA Outpatient Clinic.
At that time, veterans who receive their health care at the Vinita Clinic will be automatically called using the telephone number on file with VA. No registration is necessary.
To proactively join without receiving an automatic call, dial 833-998-1749.
