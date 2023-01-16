Just in time for some wintertime warmth, January is National Hot Tea Month, and local purveyors have poured out their knowledge on this popular beverage.
Andrew McCartney, assistant manager at Lift Coffee Bar, said the shop has a huge list of tea offerings. These include black teas like Earl Gray, English Breakfast, and Masala Chai; green teas like Jasmine, Orange Blossom, and Moroccan Mint; caffeine-free botanicals like Chamomile, Blueberry Rooibos, Cinnamon Plum, and Peppermint; a Tropical Coconut Oolong tea, and more.
All of Lift's teas are loose leaf, as opposed to bagged varieties, and their main provider is Rishi Tea.
"I would say that to me, [loose leaf tea] is a lot more flavorful, but it also has a lot to do with temperature," said McCartney. "You have to let it brew through its time."
When he first started almost five years ago, McCartney said he thought five minutes was a long time to let a tea steep. He has since learned differently, however, and explained the longer a tea sits there and extracts, the more flavors notes come out.
According to McCartney, Hibiscus Berry, a caffeine-free botanical, is the most popular tea at Lift. To brew a cup, McCartney weighed out seven grams of the tea and poured in about 350 grams of steaming water. This tea steeps for five minutes before being decanted through a fine mesh strainer and served up.
"Most range in the three to five minutes [for steeping], with an extra minute for a re-steep," he said. "Most of our black teas are re-steepable."
McCartney said black teas can be re-steeped up to three times, with a decrease in caffeine content each time. Re-steeping doesn't work as well for herbal teas.
Hot tea is most popular in the winter, McCartney said, but iced sells well, too.
"With most of our black teas and some of our green teas, we see a lot of lattes," he said.
Lift also "moves" a lot of caffeine-free tea, which McCartney said is good with study groups and people who don't want to consume a lot caffeine while they work for an extended period of time.
As for sweeteners, McCartney said the preference is about half-and-half with his customers. He said it a lot of the time it depends on the tea, with patrons sweetening up darker, more powerful teas, not so much lighter types.
"But I put honey or agave in most of my tea," he said.
Tea is becoming an increasingly popular commodity. According to the Tea Association of the U.S.A Inc., the tea market grew in 2021, with total tea imports up over eight percent and black tea exceeding 2020 by more than nine percent.
"As reported last year, a qualitative study sponsored by the Tea Association reported that consumers turned to tea during those difficult times. This trend continued in 2021," the Tea Association stated in a press release for National Hot Tea Month. "Tea's perception as being an enabler for de-stressing as well providing a feeling of 'centeredness' during these anxious times."
Many locals enjoy brewing their own tea.
"There are two types of customers - those who like tea for tea's sake and those drinking it for for medicinal purposes," said Terasa Bilon, part-time clerk at Oasis Health Food Store.
Bilon said people can find bagged and loose leaf tea at Oasis, or even brew the beverage with the shop's large selection of herbs. She said green tea is a favorite at the store, along with peppermint.
"[Teas] can help you relax, energize you, or calm dress levels," she said. "Echinacea is a good one for supporting the immune system. Ginger is good for the stomach and excellent for motion sickness."
