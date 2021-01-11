A temporary absentee ballot verification option that was put in place by state legislators last year has expired.
The temporary verification option was part of Senate Bill 210, passed in spring 2020 in response to the pandemic. The bill gave Oklahoma voters the option to include a copy of a valid ID in lieu of a notarized or witnessed signature on the absentee ballot affidavit. Certain provisions of the bill were valid for the 2020 election year only and expired in December.
County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said voters who request absentee ballots in 2021 will receive updated absentee ballot instructions with their balloting material and should read them thoroughly before placing their ballots in the mail.
According to Rozell, “standard” absentee ballot affidavits are required to be notarized. “Physically incapacitated” absentee ballot affidavits must have the voter’s signature witnessed by two people.
“In other words, voters will submit their absentee ballots the same way they did prior to Senate Bill 210. As always, we recommend voters allow themselves plenty of time to receive, vote, and return their ballots.” said Rozell.
Voters can request absentee ballots online using the OK Voter Portal on the State Election Board website at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html, or pick up an application from the Cherokee County Election Board, 914 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah. A list of notaries can be found on the State Election Board website at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voter-info/absentee-voting/notary-services.html.
For more information, voters can contact the Cherokee County Election Board at 918-456-2261 or cherokeecounty@elections.ok.gov. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.