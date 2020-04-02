With many non-essential businesses closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Americans with the greatest strain on their wallets might be college students, who normally work part-time jobs to help pay for tuition and make loan payments.
While classes have resumed via online lessons, loan borrowers at Northeastern State University and other schools have routes to defer payments to a later date.
“You may be able to temporarily stop making your payments,” said Dr. Teri Cochran, director of Student Financial Services. “To provide relief to student loan borrowers during the COVID-19 national emergency, federal student loan borrowers can be placed in an administrative forbearance, which allows you to temporarily stop making your monthly loan payment.”
President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act into law Friday, March 27, and it includes a measure to waive interest on federally held student loans and suspends payments through Sept. 30, 2020.
The U.S. Department of Education has made the administrative forbearance retroactive to March 13, and those who have already made a payment on or after March 13 can request a refund for those payments.
According to Cochran, all loans owned by the Department of Education will have interest waived, including Direct Loans, Federal Perkins Loans, and Federal Family Education (FEEL) Program loans help by ED.
“Please note that some FFEL Program loans are owned by commercial lenders, and some Perkins Loans are held by the institution you attended,” said Cochran. “These loans are not eligible for this benefit at this time.”
Students may contact their loan services to determine if their loans are eligible to be suspended. Those who don't know who their servicers are or how to contact them can visit studentaid.gov/login or call 1-800-433-3243 for assistance.
“NSU’s Financial Aid office is here for students,” said Cochran. “If you are a current or prospective student and have questions about your financial aid, please give us a call at 918-444-3456 or email us at financialaid@nsuok.edu.”
For more information, visit https://studentaid.gov/announcements-events/coronavirus.
