The Wednesday, Oct. 20, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory indicated COVID-19 cases are still on the rise, with 636,760 total cases in Oklahoma thus far, and 10 new deaths in Cherokee County over the past week.
The state number includes over 71 new cases in Cherokee County since last Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Overall, 895 new cases were reported Wednesday across the state.
Of the total the OSDH reported Oct. 20, there were 7,464 active cases, and 615,193 people had recovered.
On Oct. 20, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 8,983 positive cases since the pandemic started.
Of these, 113 residents have died, and 8,750 have recovered. The CDC reported Wednesday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County continues to be at the highest, the "red zone."
As of Oct. 20, the state reported 4,344,486 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 1,942,273 series completed.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
