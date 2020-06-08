The Tahlequah Fire Department responded to a total of 10 water rescues over the weekend.
Assistant Chief Casey Baker said close to 80 people were rescued from the Illinois River.
"There were about 80 people and 20 of those were in dire straits," said Baker.
"The Grand River Dam Authority and Oaks Fire Department were also apart of those rescues."
Baker said TFD were called to rescues Friday, June 5, and more calls came in as soon as firefighters were leaving the scene.
"We were called to an area and did the water rescue, then they were called back to the same area as they were leaving," said Baker. "After that happened about three times, they began staging down there and could see people running into debris in the water."
TFD made the decision to enter the water on June 7 and clear out several trees that were causing problems for floaters.
"We borrowed a dozer from Harvey Chaffin and cleared two trees in the water and trimmed up several more," said Baker.
Firefighters stayed out in the area after the debris was cleared to monitor any distress. Baker said there were no more water rescues after that.
Several resorts advised there would be no kayak or canoe floating over the weekend due to high water.
