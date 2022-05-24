Tenants of trailer park to relocate after tribe buys parcel of land

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.