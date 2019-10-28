Tenkiller School has announced its honor rolls for the first nine weeks.
Principal’s Honor Roll
Third grade: Talon Ketcher, Briken Latta, Olivia Lovell, Zaden Sanders, Alexis Trammel, Trayson Trammel, and Jervary Vann.
Fourth grade: Madden Kissinger, Kye Moore, Severous Pederson, Laveil Poole, Tristan Scott, Tristen Shaw, and Kinsley Williams.
Fifth grade: Katelyn Murphy, Solomon Scott, and Brayden Shaw.
Sixth grade: Mekko Lowe, Maleah McCart, Madilyn Thompson, Cash Trammel, and Jerome Tsosie.
Seventh grade: Samantha Maher, Chloe Murphy, Garrett Murphy, Jordain Poppino, Lucy Ritter, Adden Shaw, Abi Sweet, and Katie Taylor.
Eighth grade: Sarah Kelley, River Koch, Aaron Murphy, Noah Sanders, and Jasmine Shaw.
Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Third grade: Cadence Clinton, Cooper King, Zoe Pigeon, and Cutter Welch.
Fourth grade: Bren Christie, Taylor Girdner, Garret LeMasters, and Mason McCart.
Fifth grade: Jolee Blakley, Alan Christie, and Adam Murphy.
Eighth grade: Korbin Mercell and Josiah Podschun.
