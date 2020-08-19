Tenkiller leaving no stone unturned to prep for school

In preparation for an Aug. 26 start date, Tenkiller School hosted a drive-thru back-to-school night Aug. 17. This allowed students an opportunity to meet their teachers, and pick up enrollment packets, handbooks, and masks.
“We’ve spared no expense and left no stone unturned for getting things ready,” said Kenneth Thornton, Tenkiller principal. “We’ve got our hands full. That’s what’s hard – there are so many unknowns. We’ll get it done. We have a great staff.”
On-site and virtual learning options are available. Chromebooks and iPads will be provided for students, and they will use Google Classroom, Moby Max, and Exact Path, along with learning packets, as appropriate. Hot spots may be available to families who need them.
“We’ll spend quite a bit of time at the beginning, teaching them how to go virtual. We’ll be more prepared than we were in March,” said Thornton. “I think everybody’s preparing to shut down. Things change daily – hourly, sometimes.”
Distance learning will be provided for a class if a student is required to quarantine for 14 days, and for the whole school if it is required to close by the health department or State Department of Education. If the whole school transitions to virtual learning, some special education students may attend school in person to meet their Individualized Education Program goals.
As long as distance learners complete their assignments on time, they will not be counted absent.
Grab-and-go meals will be available to virtual students via parent pickup. If the whole school is quarantined, meals can be picked up or will be delivered on the bus routes.
Facial coverings will be required by all who ride the bus, in common areas, and in the classrooms, if social distancing cannot be accomplished. Students in pre-K through second grade will be given face shields to use in the classrooms.
While bus transportation will be available, guardians are encouraged to drive students to school so there is more room on the buses. Temperatures will be checked before students board the buses and before they enter the school building. Bus riders will have assigned seats to help with contact tracing, if needed. Seating charts will also be used in each class.
Students may arrive at school between 7:30 and 8 a.m., and they will stay in the gym, cafeteria, or fitness center. Breakfast will be served in shifts. Students will be provided with reusable water bottles, as the water fountains will be replaced with refill stations.
A student or staff member who goes home due to a high temperature will be required to stay out of school until he or she is fever-free with no fever-reducing medicine for at least three days after receiving a negative COVID-19 test result, or 10 days if no COVID-19 test is taken.
The classroom of a student or teacher who tests positive will be thoroughly sanitized, and the entire class will transfer to distance learning for a 14-day quarantine. Siblings of positive patients may also be quarantined.
The after-school program will begin Aug. 31. More information will be sent home after the first day of school.
“We learned from the last school year that flexibility is the key to success during these unique times of a worldwide pandemic. Our goal is to make up for lost instruction last year and provide high quality instruction of all educational standards for the school year,” said Dr. Marilyn Dewoody, Tenkiller superintendent, in a letter to families.
For information about Tenkiller School, call 918-457-5996.
