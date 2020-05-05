Tenkiller marinas aiming for full reopening

By Byron Beers
bbeers@tahlequahdailypress.com
Marinas and resorts on Lake Tenkiller are starting to get back to full business operations.
Burnt Cabin Marina & Resort, which was previously providing fuel during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is opening its restaurant this weekend and will be back in full swing.
"We're going to open up the restaurant this weekend - Friday, Saturday and Sunday," Burnt Cabin manager Bryce Lubbers said on Tuesday, May 5. "We're going to do all of these 6-foot distance requirements.
"We're still doing cabins. We're doing a deep cleaning. We're following the guidelines that say they have to be empty for a full day," Lubbers said.
Lubbers said he is coming off his biggest turnout for the opening weekend of May.
"Last weekend was the busiest May 2 I've ever had," he said. "I just think everyone's been cooped up and ready to get out on the lake. It's a good deal that we had good weather last weekend. We hope for more good weather this weekend to get everybody back out again. We should have more people coming out to eat and have drinks and whatnot now that our restaurant will be opening up."
Lubbers' decision to reopen the restaurant was based on what he's seen around the community.
"Everybody can open back up now. We're just trying to be legal whatever way we can be," Lubbers said. "I know other restaurants in town are opening up, and they're just doing the distance deal and cleaning everything as much as they can. Our goal is just to keep everybody safe but still get everyone out."
Pine Cove Marina has stayed open throughout the pandemic. The restaurant it leases out, Clearwater Cafe, normally opens on Memorial Day weekend, and that remains the plan.
Pine Cove has provided boat and kayak rentals.
"We're just cleaning up and sanitizing," Pine Cove bookkeeper Jaci Jumper said. "This past weekend, it was really busy. They had a lot of business with everybody coming out."
Nothing has changed for Caney Ridge Marina and owner Bill Davey. There are still no plans on opening the restaurant, Caney Ridge Marina & Grill.
"Everything has stayed the same for us except for not doing the restaurant" Davey said. "We're providing gas."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.