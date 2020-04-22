Marinas and resorts around Lake Tenkiller are still battling with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, although traffic on the lake has been adequate.
Sixshooter Resort & Marina, Elk Creek Resort and Caney Ridge Marina each continue to operate in one form or another.
Sixshooter has closed its restaurant and discontinued lodging, but still provides fuel.
"We closed on March 15," said Sixshooter owner Brandi Little on Wednesday, April 22. "We're not considered an essential business; I mean, going on vacation isn't essential. Our cabins are closed until some of those businesses open up. We're just kind of hanging out and if someone needs gas, we'll go down and gas them up. As far as the marina and the restaurant and all of that, we're just staying closed."
Little has a target date of May 1 to get cabins opened and May 15 to get her restaurant doors opened.
"We tentatively put out that our cabins would open up May 1, because we can now use the sprays that the fire stations use," Little said. "We can spray on all the surfaces and things that kill the virus. We want to get the restaurant opened back up by May 15 if we can."
Elk Creek Resort has remained open.
"We are open," owner Beth Smither said on Wednesday. "The virus hasn't hurt our business near as much as the flooding we've had. We're in a place where people can stay, we're open in that respect. If people want to come use their boats, they can do that with social distancing. It really hasn't affected us that much."
Smither says she's seen a lot of traffic on the lake.
"Oh, there's been a ton of fishermen out," she said. "I'd say we're seeing more during the week than we normally see, and probably about average on the weekends."
Caney Ridge Marina has closed its restaurant, but the marina is open.
"The marina itself is open to folks. They can step on and get on their boats," Caney Ridge owner Bill Davey said. "Our restaurant is currently closed. Whenever we get the get-go and feel comfortable to open the restaurant back up, we'll do it."
Davey has also noticed a good amount of lake traffic.
"We've had beautiful weather and we've had a ton of fishermen," he said.
