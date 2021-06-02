Tenkiller School held its annual Eighth-Grade Banquet Thursday evening, May 6, for the school year 2020-2021, and the valedictorian and salutatorian were announced.
Valedictorian is Skielah Hamby, and the salutatorian is Avery Kay.
Skielah, daughter of Kesha and Dennis Hamby, has attended Tenkiller for 11 years.
During this time, she has served in many organizations, which includes Student Council as president and SWAT as vice president. Skielah was not only valedictorian, but was also named Student of the Year; was on the Superintendent's Honor Roll; and was the recipient of both the English and Math awards.
She enjoys athletics and has been on the basketball, softball and track teams, participated in archery competitions and was a member of the Cheer Squad.
She also received awards in basketball, softball and track. Skielah's after-school activities include camping with her family, playing softball and attending Barber Baptist Church.
She will attend Sequoyah High School in the fall, followed by college and a career in a medical field.
Avery is the daughter of Phil and Laurie Kay.
She has been a Tenkiller student for 11 years, starting in Head Start at age 3.
In that time, Avery has held the office of Student Council treasurer, has been on the track and field team, was in 4-H, participated in Girl Scouts and was also a member of the Cheer Squad.
Her hobbies include riding four-wheelers, arts and crafts, listening to music and activities with friends.
She has enjoyed dancing since she was 3 and has been a member of the South College Church of Christ youth group.
Her favorite subject is math.
She will attend Tahlequah High School in the fall.
She also hopes to work in a medical field.
