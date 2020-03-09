Tenkiller School has announced the Superintendent's and Principal's Honor Rolls for the third nine weeks of the 2019-2020 school year.
Superintendent's Honor Roll
Third grade: Cadence Clinton.
Fourth grade: Cheyene Burson, Bren Christie, Ryder Davis, Payton Jones, Madden Kissinger, and Mason McCart.
Fifth grade: Jolee Blakley, Alan Christie, Adam Murphy, and Katelyn Murphy.
Seventh grade: Laney Frogg, Skielah Hamby, and Katie Taylor.
Eighth grade: Anawake Bearpaw, Sarah Kelley, Korbin Mercell, Noah Sanders, and Jasmine Shaw.
Principal's Honor Roll
Third grade: Skylar Carlile, Sammi Davis, Rickey Deckard, Travis Dreadfulwater, Mylee Grimmett, Lane Hunt, Brooklyn Jefferson, Talon Ketcher, Cooper King, Olivia Lovell, Zoe Pigeon, Isaac Robbins, Alexis Trammel, Trayson Trammel, and Jervary Vann.
Fourth grade: Trenton Adair, Dixie Anderson, Vayda Brittain, Taylor Girdner, Garret Lemasters, Severous Pederson, Laveil Poole, and Tristen Shaw.
Fifth grade: Ayahna Bearpaw, Kaiden Blake, Dakota Johnson, Blake Podschun, Anothony Roark, Jakob Rider, Solomon Scott, Brayden Shaw, and Katelynn Williams.
Sixth grade: Ivan Flynn, Maria Garcia, Treveon Glory, Mekko Lowe, Tyson Murphy, Maleah McCart, Madilyn Thompson, Cash Trammel, and Jerome Tsosie.
Seventh grade: Kierra Bolin, Kylie Forrest, Emmylou Harris, Avery Kay, Samantha Maher, Jordain Poppino, Adden Shaw, Logan Starr, and Abi Sweet.
Eighth grade: Isaac Dallis, Bailey Davis, Ruby Garcia, and Josiah Podschun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.