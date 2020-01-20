Tenkiller School has announced the Principal and Superintendent's Honor Rolls for the second nine weeks of the 2019-2020 school year.
Principal's Honor Roll
Grade 3: Skylar Carlile, Cadence Clinton, Sammi Davis, Kyler Frits, Talon Ketcher, Briken Latta, Olivia Lovell, Hunter Parker, Zoe Pigeon, Isaac Robbins, Alexis Trammel, Trayson Trammel, Jervary Vann and Cutter Welch.
Grade 4: Trenton Adair, Dixie Anderson, Vayda Brittain, Shane Burson, Ryder Davis, Naomie Gillinger, Meaghan Hutton, Garret LeMasters, Kye Moore and Tristen Shaw.
Grade 5: Ayahna Bearpaw, Kaiden Blake, Alan Christie, Cooper Coons, Dakota Johnson, Jozey Mercell, Katelyn Murphy, Blake Podschun, Anthony Roark, Solomon Scott, Tanner Starr and Katelynn Williams.
Grade 6: Ivan Flynn, Maria Garcia, Marc Girdner, Treveon Glory, Aimee Hester, Maleah McCart, Madilyn Thompson, Cash Trammel, Jerome Tsosie and Alyissa Williams.
Grade 7: Kierra Bolin, Cheyenne Burson, Gunner Cain, Laney Frogg, Emmylou Harris, Avery Kay, Samantha Maher, Garrett Murphy, Lucy Ritter, Adden Shaw, Logan Starr, Abi Sweet and Katie Taylor.
Grade 8: Ruby Garcia, Noah Goad, Sarah Kelley, Aaron Murphy, Josiah Podschun, Jasmine Shaw and Johanna Warner.
Superintendent's
Honor Roll
Grade 3: Brooklyn Jefferson and Cooper King.
Grade 4: Bren Christie, Taylor Girdner, Payton Jones, Madden Kissinger, Mason McCart, Severous Pederson and Kinsley Williams.
Grade 5: Jolee Blakley and Adam Murphy.
Grade 7: Skielah Hamby.
Grade 8: Anawake Bearpaw, Isaac Dallis, Korbin Mercell and Noah Sanders.
