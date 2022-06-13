Tenkiller School has announced its valedictorian and salutatorian for the 2021-2022 school year.
Valedictorian Treveon Guthrie, son of Wendy and Vindle Guthrie, has attended Tenkiller for 11 years. School activities and achievements include Student Council president, Gifted and Talented, and Honor Roll. Treveon was the eighth-grade class president, and at the eighth-grade awards banquet was honored with the Citizenship Award and the MVP of the basketball and football teams. His favorite subject was athletics and he participated and excelled in every sport. In his free time, he enjoys playing basketball, hunting, attending Barber Baptist Church, and spending time with his family. He will attend Keys School in the fall, and his future plans include college and football.
Salutatorian Maleah McCart, daughter of Amanda and Rusty McCart, has attended Tenkiller School for five years. Her school activities included Student Council secretary, Gifted and Talented, and softball. Maleah received the Math Award, Science Award and Softball MVP at the eighth-grade banquet. Her hobbies include going to the lake, hiking, volleyball, tennis and kayaking. She will attend Tahlequah High School and hopes to later attend the Oklahoma State University Veterinary School.
