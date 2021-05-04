OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators has announced Sharon Ballew of Tenkiller Public Schools as the 2021 OASA District 11 Assistant Superintendent/Central Office Administrator of the Year.
Ballew will be recognized at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration Summer Leadership Conference on June 8-10.
OASA annually recognizes outstanding administrators who: demonstrate successful experience in top level educational administration; have a sound, dynamic and realistic philosophy of education; can inspire and motivate people and give support and recognition for the contributions of others; have a record which evidences continued professional and personal growth through appropriate training and experiences including skills in human relations and the stamina to cope with the pressures of the job; have the ability to speak for education on all levels with special emphasis on the district level; and have made contributions to educational administration.
Ballew has served as the Ddirector of Federal Programs at Tenkiller School since 1992. She has written and been funded numerous grants, not only for Tenkiller, but also for various other school districts around the state to provide supplemental funding for teachers and students. She currently serves as secretary of the Oklahoma Alliance of Boys & Girls Club and is the current CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah. Ballew previously served on the Board of Education for Tahlequah Public Schools and has served in various positions for the Oklahoma Association for Bilingual Education.
“School leaders truly do what matters most for student success,” said Dr. Pam Deering, CCOSA/OASA executive director. “These school leaders have led through a pandemic and budget cuts this year along with many other challenges. They have worked tirelessly for students. Sharon Ballew is among the best of Oklahoma administrators. We are excited and proud to recognize these outstanding leaders.”
OASA has 20 Districts that consist of multiple counties. Eligible OASA members are nominated and selected by their peers in their OASA District. For more information about OASA and CCOSA, visit www.ccosa.org.
