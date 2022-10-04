Tenkiller School presents October Students of the Month

Tenkiller School announces winners of the October Students of the Month. Front row, from left are: Cartier Jefferson, McKinley Taylor, and Nash Welch. Back row: Jase Chaffin, Troy Green, and Gunner Studie.

Tenkiller School awards winners of the October Students of the Month. Front row, from left, are: Cartier Jefferson, McKinley Taylor, and Nash Welch. Back row: Jase Chaffin, Troy Green, and Gunner Studie.

Tags

Trending Video