Tenkiller School presents October Students of the Month
Tenkiller School awards winners of the October Students of the Month. Front row, from left, are: Cartier Jefferson, McKinley Taylor, and Nash Welch. Back row: Jase Chaffin, Troy Green, and Gunner Studie.
