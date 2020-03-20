Reading is the valued essential for an adult, and few children grow up illiterate today, with the emphasis provided by reading programs and reading teachers.
One annual national celebration of reading is the Read Across America program. Read Across America Day, also known as Dr. Seuss Day, is hosted by the National Education Association, according to the website www.awarenessdays.com.
Dr. Seuss - Theodor Seuss Geisel - was an American artist, book publisher, animator, poet, a political cartoonist, as well as an author. He is best known for authoring over 60 children's books. His birthday is March 2, and the celebration is held on the school day closest to that date.
To encourage children to read more books and get excited about reading, the NEA launched the Read Across America initiative in 1997, and on March 2, 1998, the first Read Across America Day was celebrated.
"Seussville Olympics" was Tenkiller Elementary's Read Across America theme, with an assembly held March 12 in the field house.
Special classroom activities were enjoyed by students, teachers and staff all day to celebrate Read Across America. A book fair was also held the week before as part of the event.
"Read Across America celebrates Dr. Seuss and his contributions to early literacy," said Superintendent Marilyn Dewoody. "We believe that by enabling students to read well and encouraging them to love reading, we are giving them the tools they need to become successful adults."
Reading has been a priority at Tenkiller School.
Sharon Ballew and Pam Henley developed Tenkiller's WIN - What I Need - reading program, which allows students to work in small groups based on their reading competencies.
"The reading instructors develop lessons to address specific goals for each group and students are assessed throughout the year to determine their progress. Our classroom teachers and our librarian, Linda Birchett, work together to promote the love of reading and teach reading strategies to our students," said DeWoody.
The entire school participates in the event.
"We celebrated all week. We had wacky clothes day, Thing 1 and 2 Day, and Colorful Clothing Day," said Marcia Sweet, federal programs assistant at Tenkiller School.
Reading reading tutors Hannah Sweet and Mackenzie Crow organized and created the Friday program.
Editor's note: Schools are shut down for now, but TDP will continue to offer stories about what's been happening over the past few months, as we receive the information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.