Tenkiller SWAT promotes healthy eating

The Tenkiller Public School Student Wellness Action Team encouraged students, teachers, and their families to eat healthier this holiday season.
SWAT students researched healthy food options for the holidays, and and developed a school bulletin board in the cafeteria promoting healthy habits, including making a healthy plate, drinking water, and staying active. Students presented an article on helpful tips for a healthy holiday season to their school community.
For more information about healthy habits, visit www.shapeyourfutureok.com. Tenkiller SWAT is a partner of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County.
