The Tenkiller School Student Wellness Action Team researched the importance of drinking water and staying hydrated.
SWAT members found proper water hydration creates a healthier body and brain. The members organized a Water Hydration Poster Contest to educate their peers on the importance of water intake. SWAT members distributed flyers and the rules of the contest, which required students to encourage others to drink more water and touted the benefits of drinking water.
"The students thought this would be a good way to inform their peers of the new water hydration stations to soon be placed around the school campus," said Sharon Ballew, Tenkiller SWAT adult partner. "We are excited for the partnership with Cherokee Nation."
Cherokee Nation will be donating incentives to students to encourage drinking more water and staying hydrated. For more information on ways to "rethink your drink," visit shapeyourfutureok.com.
