STILLWATER – The United States Department of Agriculture is investing $268 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure across 28 states, including Oklahoma.
USDA is funding 76 projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. These investments will help to improve rural water infrastructure for 267,000 residents.
Tenkiller Utilities Authority will use a $10.6 million loan and $4.6 million grant to construct a regional water treatment plant with a 1.8 million gallons-per-day capacity. To connect the nine rural water systems that comprise the Authority, construction will also include a transmission line, two pump stations and three water storage tanks. These improvements will result in increased water and energy efficiency and a reduction in operation and maintenance costs for the nine participating systems.
“USDA Rural Development is committed to making safe and reliable water and wastewater infrastructure available for our rural communities. The opportunity to bring these investments to Oklahoma will improve the daily lives of rural Oklahomans and the economic development in these rural communities,” Oklahoma State Director Dr. Lee Denney said.
To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, interested parties should contact their USDA Rural Development state office or visit www.rd.usda.gov.
