An Oklahoma Recreational Trails Program grant has tentatively been approved for $240,000 in funding, which means an anticipated city nature park preserve project on Mission can now move forward.
The Oklahoma Recreational Trails Program 2019 grant is reimbursable, so the project sponsor must pay all costs as they are incurred. Sponsors then may request reimbursement for 80 percent of eligible expenses up to the amount approved. All costs must be incurred and paid by the sponsor during the project period, as identified in the approved agreement.
"This is a federal grant issued on the federal level to the state level, and federal budgets aren't released until October. So we can't even ask for reimbursement of the grant until we know the grant is fully funded," said Dana Boren-Boer, Tahlequah Mission Park Project vice president. "The grant was approved pending federal funding issued in October, and we have a match."
The program limits the amount awarded to any individual project in one application period to a maximum set at the beginning of each funding cycle.
The maximum grant is $240,000, with the required 20 percent matching funds, for a total cost of $300,000.
Area residents and members of the Tahlequah Mission Park Project have been trying to raise money to buy the 21 acres at First Street and Mission Avenue to create a nature preserve park.
The acreage is a habitat for animals such as deer, fox, rabbits, raccoons, and apparently, a lone mountain lion. TMPP is looking to create various hiking and walking trails, along with a community park.
"We want some natural trails in there and a park place, and we need a reservoir to control flooding," said Boren-Boer. "It lends itself in the front part of the property to a natural park setting, and then the back part of the property - which is the majority of it - is all wooded, and it's got a dry creek bed that runs through it."
Her idea for the back side of the property is to benefit wildlife preservation and to cut single-track trails for walking or biking.
"Ideally, that would be left in its natural state to allow the deer and foxes, and just to keep that wildlife and give them a place they can still come to," she said.
Property owner Steve Worth, of Holderworth Leasing LLC, said he and his wife, Jodeen, have made an in-kind donation, so the city will not have to pull money out of its budget to help fund the project.
Worth said he does have some concerns, but in the long run, the park and its location have growth potential for the city and its residents.
"I'm not against the city having a park there, but my concern is there will be a cost of labor to maintain a park," he said. "Over time, the park could develop into a gathering place for families and neighbors."
According to the grant letter, a pre-award inspection must be done at the project site before the application can be forwarded to the Federal Highway Administration for final approval and funding.
The Oklahoma Historical Preservation Office and the Oklahoma Archeological Survey must inspect the land, since it has never been developed.
Any other Native American tribes that may have concerns pertaining to the project must be notified.
"We have to wait until these tribes give their clearance before we can take it to the City Council and ask them to go ahead and approve the purchase, and then let that happen and go through the reimbursement process," said Boren-Boer.
What's next
There will be a TMPP board meeting on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library meeting room. The public is invited.
