TESTING SHORTAGE: Local pharamcies working to get COVID kits back in supply chain

With Omicron cases rising throughout Oklahoma, the need for COVID-testing has increased in Tahlequah, but it is increasingly difficult to gain access to needed tests.
Walmart, Reasor’s, Tahlequah Drug Co., and Hastings have experienced their own shortages of COVID tests.
“Like many other retailers across the country, Reasor's is dealing with supply chain shortages as we source reputable at-home COVID tests for our customers. While our supply has been irregular, we attempt to procure at-home COVID tests daily from our many vendor partners,” said David McGehee, Reasor’s pharmacy director.
Jason Mutz, pharmacist at Reasor’s in Tahlequah, said a number of different COVID tests are sold, though not many are currently available. He said at-home tests are easy to administer.
“Every one of them has [instructions on] what to do on the test. You swab each nostril, then you place it in a solution, then within 10-15 minutes, you have your result,” said Mutz.
He is searching for tests every morning, and is trying to acquire them from Reasor’s corporate headquarters, as well as secondary wholesalers.
“I check every morning on my end. Unfortunately, we are not having much success right now,” he said.
His experience is typical of pharmacies in the area.
Shanon Gower, a pharmacist at Tahlequah Drug Co., explained that demand is exceeding supply, and they are facing the same supply chain challenges as other providers throughout the country.
“Rapid tests are unavailable from the suppliers,” she said.
She explained that most providers in the area – including themselves, Walgreens, Walmart, and the hospitals – are using McKesson COVID-19 tests. The problem is that McKesson isn’t making them available, or when they do, it is a small enough quantity that one retailer can order all of them at once.
“We are working to get the same at-home test from another supply company in Texas. I sent an email this morning. So hopefully, we’ll be able to get some in this area,” she said.
The McKesson at-home test comes with two tests. The last time Tahlequah Drug Co. offered them was on Christmas Eve, and they have been sold out since.
“Everything takes longer than I want to right now. Yesterday, our first 15 patients were people looking for COVID tests. It’s a problem throughout the town, as well as in Muskogee. I don’t think it matters if you’re at Walmart, Walgreens, CVS – it’s just a supply issue,” Gower said.
When tests are available, Tahlequah Drug Co. sells two kinds: take-home tests, and tests administered by a clinician.
“They are both testing for the same virus. The technique may be a little different. The ones that clinicians use, if we could get them, would go all the way back to the nasopharyngeal cavity. People say, to my brain. The ones you get over the counter are less invasive; you only have to go a ways into the nostril past the bone,” said Gower.
She believes both tests are equally accurate at this point, but the price tag on clinician-administered tests is much higher. They are receiving the tests at around $25-$30 per box and selling them for around $50$-60. On the other hand, take-home tests are $35, and two come in a box.
“It’s more cost-effective to get the ones over the counter, so that’s where we’ve been leading people,” she said.
According to Cherokee Nation spokesperson Josh Newton, Cherokee Nation has COVID-19 testing available via drive-thru and curbside Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all health center locations. Operations – drive-thru and curbside – may vary due to inclement weather. Also, Walgreens accepts online appointments for its drive-thru testing.
