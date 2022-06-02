AUSTIN — Texas teacher associations are pushing back against Gov. Greg Abbott, who announced Wednesday that he wants to convene legislative committees to look at how the state can address school safety in the wake of the Uvalde shooting, but teachers claim Abbott’s move is not enough and that ‘gun reform’ is needed.
In a letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, Abbott tasked the leaders with establishing committees to discuss firearm safety, school safety, mental health, social media and police training. Phelan said the house is already holding conversations on the topics outlined but will continue to make them a high priority.
Abbott doubled down later Wednesday, directing the Texas School Safety Center to begin immediately conducting comprehensive school safety reviews of all Texas public schools. Even so, some educators say they believe nothing will change.
The Texas State Teachers Association said in a statement following the committee announcement that, “We don’t need more committees on school safety. The Uvalde victims’ families and all Texans need more gun reform.”
“Committee and other groups have studied school safety before, including after the Santa Fe High School shootings in 2018 and the El Paso Walmart shooting in 2019, and schools obviously aren’t safe from mass shooters. This is because the governor and legislators refuse to address the real use and enact reasonable gun laws to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them,” TSTA President Ovidia Molina said in the statement.
Shannon Holmes, executive director of the Association of Texas Professional Educators, also said in a statement that the committees can only be the first step “in a long road ahead toward keeping students and educators safe.”
“We’ve been here before, and we’ve heard ‘never again’ before. The only thing that can make this time different is if lawmakers are truly willing to put politics aside, listen to proposed solutions from all perspectives, and ultimately enact sensible solutions,” Holmes said.
National teacher associations have joined the charge with the American Federation of Teachers saying on Tuesday it will launch a wave of national events to demand action on gun violence prevention, adding that “enough is enough” and that students, parents, educators and communities “deserve common sense gun safety laws now.”
“This is a public health crisis. Educators deserve to be able to teach and not be forced to be human shields to protect their students,” said AFT President Randi Weingarten in a statement. “Parents and communities deserve to know their schools, stores and places of worship are safe.”
Democratic leaders were also quick to call out Abbott, who previously said “all options are on the table” when it comes to calling a special session to address shortfalls in the Uvalde tragedy. Now, he has appeared to have tabled that option, opting for committees instead.
Opponents, frustrated by the move, pointed out that Abbott had previously called special sessions to pass laws that make voting more difficult and restrict how racism, current events and the country’s founding principles are taught in grade school. However, he stopped short of calling a special session to address gun control.
Committees are different from special sessions in that committees bring discussion but not an ability to pass laws outside the biennium. Special sessions, however, can only be called by the governor and are reserved for legislation deemed “critically important” with the goal of passing laws, per the state website.
Gubernatorial candidate and Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke said in a Tweet: “Anyone can call for a committee. Only a governor can call a special session. Do your job.”
In the immediate aftermath of the Uvalde shooting, where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, top state officials pointed to gaps in mental health resources, even as the gunman did not present mental health issues.
Other gun advocates — including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz — have declared that teachers and school staff should be trained and armed to respond to on-campus violence; schools should be hardened with bulletproof glass; and buildings should have a single designated entrance with stationed, armed police officers for students and visitors to enter and exit.
Advocates say they just want common-sense gun reform.
“Guns kill people, including school children and educators, and there are too many guns out there in the possession of dangerous people,” Molina said. “It doesn’t take more committees to figure that out.”
