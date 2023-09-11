Anthony Margarit and Angie Retzloff

Tahlequah firefighters Anthony Margarit, left, and Angie Retzloff raise the American flag during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Tahlequah Fire Station 1 Monday, Sept. 11.

 Josh Newton | Tahlequah Fire Department

Tahlequah firefighters Anthony Margarit, left, and Angie Retzloff raise the American flag during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Tahlequah Fire Station 1 Monday, Sept. 11.

Tags

Trending Video