TFD to gain more training, temporarily halt some traditions

The Tahlequah Fire Chief said the department has had to cancel some traditions since the surge of COVID-19.
Newly appointed Fire Chief Casey Baker said his No. 1 goal is protecting and keeping his department safe during the pandemic.
"I don't know of anybody who can have good goals during a pandemic. My goal is to make sure that all of the firefighters are safe and their families," Baker said. "It's a big burden on you, and you have to weigh it out because some people don't take it as serious as others."
Baker said everyone is having to accept a new norm, and traditions TFD has made are at a standstill.
"The fire department has historically been proactive in the community and with the public. For us not to be able to be involved as much as we want to is difficult," Baker said. "We have families with kids who come down and still want to have tours, but now we can't, and we have to tell them we aren't doing that right now. We're not going to be able to do [Muscular Dystrophy Association's boot drive] this year, and that hasn't happened in 20 years."
The annual boot drive is a group effort of the Cherokee County Firefighter Association, which includes Chicken Creek, Cookson, Gideon, Hulbert, Illinois River, Keys, Lowrey, Norwood, Peggs, Sparrow Hawk, Tahlequah, Welling and Woodall volunteer fie departments.
Last year, firefighters collected $25,438, just $179 shy of their 2017 record high.
The fire chief is hopeful this is all temporary and the department - along with everything else - can resume and return to normal.
"We're still moving right along with stuff as much as possible. They're supposed to be installing a riser room and it's going to be a good training prop for us," said Baker.
A riser room is scheduled to be installed at the Tahlequah Fire Training Center over the weekend. A riser room is a technical room wherein the fire sprinkler riser is set up and controlled.
"That's where the sprinkler systems comes in businesses like hospitals, Walmart, and Lowe's," said Baker. "That's going in our training center for us to train on, and that's all be donated."
Aside from regular trainings and upcoming projects, Baker said firefighters are still responding to every call.
