During his weekly chat session on June 28, Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King discussed call numbers for the week, while Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker asked residents to have a safe Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Baker updated the public on how TFD has operated thus far in 2021. Firefighters have had a total of 412 calls: 88 fires, 133 rescue and EMS assists, and six water rescues. Fire Marshal Aaron Garrett has conducted 75 building inspections.
"You might be driving by Station 1 and seeing some equipment and people outside working," said Baker. "I'm sure everybody remembers this year marks the 20-year anniversary since 9/11, and we all decided the fire department build a flowerbed at Station 1 -- it's a memorial."
Baker urged those who are celebrating the Fourth of July to enjoy the holiday and be safe when doing so.
Officers responded to five burglaries, four thefts, five shoplifting calls, and seven motor vehicle crashes.
"Our night shift supervisors responded to a call for assistance from the Cherokee County Sheriff's [Office]. They had two [deputies] who were being fired upon by an unknown male, and there were no other county deputies available at that time," said King.
Officers arrived at the scene, and the suspect was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head. Deputies and officers were not injured.
Officers were also dispatched to Tommy Nix Auto Group, where someone dropped a vehicle off to be worked on. King said a thief found the key to the vehicle and drove away.
"Luckily with the help of the sheriff's office, we recovered that vehicle within about an hour. [There] was no suspect at that time in the car, but we did identify him, and the following day, Officer Mitchell Sellers spotted him walking through town," said King.
The man was arrested after a brief struggle with the officer.
Emergency Management, TPD, and TFD will have a full-scale exercise in August with the 63 Civil Defense Unit.
"We'll be bringing the military and private contractor to do a full-scale exercise. Mostly fire department, Emergency Management, EMS, Northeastern Health System, and the police department will have a small part in that as well," said King.
What's next
King will go live on the TPD Facebook page on Monday, July 5 at noon.
