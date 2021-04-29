TFD, TWPA team up to maintain 1,000 hydrants

The Tahlequah fire chief credits the department's relationship with the Tahlequah Public Works Authority when it comes to the operations of hydrants around town.
Casey Baker said there are close to 1,000 TPWA fire hydrants in the coverage area. In their recording system, firefighters can scan in different parts of the coverage area to see where hydrants are located, and what type of water pressure each one has.
"What happens is, we get the call with an address, and this populates in the iPad that are in the firetrucks," said Baker. "Fire Department Connections, FDC - those are where there will be a sprinkler system, and those are located around the buildings."
The FDC is where firetrucks can hook into the sprinkler system to help boost water pressure in the building.
Baker said TFD works with TPWA, which maintains the hydrants.
"That water supply for the city comes from the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller. That's where water is pumped and it goes through the treatment facility and is sent down. That's how the water pressure in the hydrants is determined," he said.
According to Baker, hydrants are supposed to be placed every 300 feet on commercial properties, whereas they must be placed every 600 feet in residential areas.
Frank Macario, TPAW director of Field Operations Water Distribution, said most of the water supply comes from the Illinois River, from the Teehee Water Treatment Plant.
"They can draw water out of the river, or they can draw water out of the off-stream storage facilities, which are out at the Teehee Addition," said Macario. "It goes through the treatment process and it's pumped through town and stored in the towers."
There are close to eight million gallons of water in the storage towers in and around the Tahlequah.
"We try to keep that for standby for fires, and if something should happen, we've got enough water to get through a few days reserved," he said.
Macario said he's been working in his role for over 40 years, and he's never experienced a shortage of reserved water.
"We've had a couple of towers pretty low, but we managed to recover before we got into any kind of crisis. We also have another treatment plant down at Wildcat Point at Lake Tenkiller, and that can produce up to three million gallons a day," said Macario.
TPWA will "flow" each hydrant to ensure those are operational.
"All of that data goes into our mapping, and that specific hydrant information is available for us and [the fire department]," said Macario.
