TFD working on pre-fire planning

The Tahlequah Fire Department is adjusting to reopening its stations and is ready to take on projects.
Assistant Chief Casey Baker, who is slated to become fire chief on July 1, said the TFD is working on a pre-fire planning project.
"Pre-fire plan is when we go into businesses and we get the square footage, what the fire load is, what the dangers are, and the combustibles that might be stored there," said Baker. "So it gives us a fair warning of what's inside of these businesses."
Baker said those plans were always laid out on paper, and now the department is working to get them onto their computer system. Baker said he anticipates that process being complete within the next year.
A riser room is scheduled to be installed at the Fire Training Center in July. A riser room is a technical room wherein the fire riser/sprinkler is set up and controlled.
"That's where the sprinkler systems comes in businesses like hospitals, Walmart, and Lowe's," said Baker. "That's going in our training center for us to train on, and that's all be donated."
The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved a $30,400 bid for TFD to purchase a rescue/shallow water vessel from First Responder Boats LLC.
Baker said TFD is still taking extra precautions for COVID-19.
"Naturally, as everything gets relaxed and everything feels back to normal, it gets difficult to remember that we're still having to do what we did two months ago," said Baker. "We're still taking temperatures at the door, we're still limiting our access to the public, but we are open to the public."
According to Baker and Fire Chief Ray Hammons, who is soon to retire, the fire department was well-prepared for COVID-19 before the virus made it to the states.
Aside from monthly trainings and upcoming projects, firefighters are still responding to every call.
On June 8, crews were paged out to 608 Garden Road for a structure fire just before 11 p.m.
Cindi Hoopingarner said her son, Richie, was walking his dog when he saw the smoke.
"He saw a house and he thought it was a camp fire, but he went around the back to look, and the entire house in the back was burning," said Hoopingarner.
She said her son kept knocking on the door until someone answered.
Baker said a portion of the structure was damaged in the fire. But a pet dog was resuscitated by firefighters and is expected to be OK.
