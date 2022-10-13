TFL sponsors 'extremely civil' discussion on voting

Community members gathered Oct. 12 to deliberate issues centered on voting and elections as part of a forum sponsored by the Tahlequah Friends of the Library.
Discussion was facilitated by Dee Sportsman and Thea Nietfeld. Sportsman said this project was piloted back in May, with a less diverse group of people.
“The purpose of the meeting was to bring a group of people together to talk about voting and how to safeguard elections,” said Sportsman.
This time around, Sportsman said, the group was more diverse – with Republicans, Democrats, independents, and those in positions of leadership attending.
“We wanted to assemble a group who many have differing views to have safe place to talk about voting,” she said.
The topic for Wednesday’s forum was selected because of the upcoming midterm elections. Sportsman said organizers used materials from the National Issues Forums Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan group that serves to "promote public deliberation about difficult public issues."
These materials from NIFI provided options for discussion about safeguarding elections: Making it easier to register and vote, doing more to make elections more secure, and offering more and better choices.
Attendees wore name tags and sat in a circle to discuss these topics, offering their thoughts and weighing the pros and cons of each. More specific topics included campaign finance, accessible voter registration, the electoral process, and giving the public a better understanding of how votes are counted and the voting process.
Sportsman said this meeting was a forum for discussion, not a debate or argument. Organizers were a nonpartisan group, she said, only providing a venue for deliberation.
Sportsman said her own personal agenda was to encourage civil discourse. She said it was an “extremely civil discussion” and turned out to be very successful.
Among those invited to the meeting was Lily Drywater, director of Indigenous advocacy group 4Next7.
“[Dee] said it was a talking circle co-facilitated by Thea, who has come to 4Next7 meetings and hosted a few at her house,” said Drywater. “So I knew Thea and Dee would do a good job making sure it was a peaceful discussion, and it really was!”
Drywater shared her goals going into the forum.
“I went in hoping to gain some perspectives from people with differing viewpoints, though it did end up being mostly Democrats, so there wasn't as much disagreement as I was expecting,” said Drywater. “But it was definitely an insightful discussion — hearing from people who have a lot more experience and knowledge than me.”
The date of the next forum has yet been determined, but Sportsman said future topics will vary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.