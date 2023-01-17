Board members, vendors, and supporters ushered in the 17th season of the Tahlequah Farmers’ Market during its annual meeting Jan. 14, when they discussed the president's elevated regional status.
The proceedings began at noon with a potluck, followed by a call to order by TFM President Marla Saeger.
Saeger gave her President’s Report, which included some TFM highlights and accomplishments from the previous year. In 2022, TFM completed its ninth year of Farm 2 School; finished a six-week pilot of the Cherokee County Mobile Market; enhanced its partnership with OSU Extension office; “nurtured” a partnership with Langston University; and won best farmers’ market in Oklahoma, seventh in the southwest region, and 75th in the U.S. from the American Farmland Trust.
Saeger shared some big news as well.
“I’m on a new committee for the Smithsonian Museum in Washington – Lifeways of the Ozarks,” said Saeger. “The festival will be in June for two weeks at the Smithsonian. Everything from the festival will become a lasting exhibit at the Smithsonian forevermore."
Saeger will be the representative of farmers’ markets in the Ozarks.
“I am also on the Foodways subcommittee, of which I was responsible for suggesting locals in our area that represent the best sustainability practices,” she said.
TFM Board Member Loretta Merritt and Lora Buechele, TSET Healthy Living Programs coordinator, talked about how the CCMM trial has been going.
Buechele said the goal of the trial was for “everything to go wrong now," so when CCMM is officially launched, not as many things go awry.
“We’ve had a fabulous launch of our mobile market,” said Merritt. “The mission is to take food out to people who can’t come into town and we want to meet them where they are and managed to meet exactly that. And the mobile market is going to support our community; it’s going to support out vendors, and its going to support the entire sense of local availability of food. “
During the Treasurer’s Report, Saeger said TFM’s 2022 income was $12,815 and expenses were $9,640. Vendor sales amounted to $184,235, and the “value of programs offered” sat at $25,510.
“So out of that is SNAP, Double Up, Farm 2 School, the Senior Program – $25,000 was used in our community,” she said. “They couldn’t do that any other place. It has to be in a farmers’ market. Our contract with the city for the use of the pavilion states that we have to provide $3,000. I think we’ve got that covered.”
With a growing number of vendors, a discussion was held on how to best use the two pavilions currently being used for the market. Suggestions from attendees included hosting a dedicated “crafters’ market,” rotating which vendors could set up in the larger and smaller pavilions, selecting by seniority, limiting the use of vehicles in the space, and moving overflow either into the grassy area next to the Dream Theater or onto East Morgan Street adjacent to Norris Park.
Saeger thanked attendees for their input and said the board would continue to discuss the matter.
Before the meeting concluded, a vote was held to fill the president seat on the TFM board, which was up for re-election this year. Saeger was the only person nominated for the position, and she won with cheers and a large show of hands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.