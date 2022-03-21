TFM season brings youth booth, other features

Close to 40 people were on hand at the First Presbyterian Church Saturday afternoon for the Tahlequah Farmers’ Market annual meeting, where they learned about new projects.
Marla Saeger, TFM president, said they were all set to open for the season back in 2020, and then the COVID pandemic hit. She called an emergency meeting with the board of directors and chose to close the market down.
“We created something in its place,” Saeger said. “2021 was interesting; we had a duo market, both an online market and an open-air market."
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services closed its Cherokee County offices at the time, and it was servicing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Senior program. Saeger said those were the challenges for TFM.
The market was only open online, and in 2021, it introduced a hybrid marketplace that allowed customers to shop online and pick up goods in person on Saturdays.
“It was like recreating the market, but it was also like riding a bike,” she said.
Saeger told the audience the Tahlequah City Council approved a Workplace Wellness policy, and a sentence therein pertained to TFM.
“The city will host and/or sponsor farmers’ markets on city property,” Saeger said. “I’ve had to go in front of the city and I begged, borrowed and pleaded to the City Council to let us use the pavilion.”
This is the second term for the two-year contract with the city, and Saeger said the policy will allow her not avoid going to the council for a contract this year. Vendors sold $101,866 in goods for 2021.
“We collected membership dues, had donations, sold T-shirts and the market made just under $7,000,” she said.
TFM is working on a delivery system, but Saeger said this won't be the year it begins.
“I have applied for a USDA Pandemic Relief grant and I have received word that we have been approved; I just don’t know how much,” she said. “I asked for $20,000 and I also included that we had spent– about $5,000 on creating the online market, and all of the stuff we had to deal with, with COVID.”
Ward 3 City Councilor Stephen Highers contacted Saeger about a grant he’s working on via Cherokee Nation.
“He was needing a partner and a letter of support. His grant is the Cherokee Nation 2022-2024 Farm and Meat Packing Workers Relief Program,” said Saeger.
Each TFM worker would get $600, and Saeger said she wrote a letter of support.
TFM Board Member Loretta Merritt updated those in attendance with updates to the Homemade Food Freedom Act. This allows homemade food entrepreneurs to sell any shelf-stable products, as well as perishable foods, except for meat, poultry and seafood.
The act went into affect Nov. 1, 2021, and Merritt said producers are allowed to make up to $20,000 in gross sales a year.
“It changed the gross sales to $75,000 per year, which makes it actually a way someone can make a living from their home. They also changed the guidelines of what you make; they’re still strict, but there’s a lot more you can do,” said Merritt.
Anyone who sells foods are under the act must have a Food Handlers Certificate.
“The law requires this for people who are doing ready-to-eat foods like tamales or waffles, something like that. Hot, ready-to-eat foods you have to have this, regardless. For our market, we’re requiring everyone to have this,” said Merritt.
There will be certain labeling requirements on products that include the producer’s name, address of where the product was made, and that it was manufactured in a residential kitchen.
“You have to have an allergen statement, if it contains milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, soy or wheat,” she said.
Cate Fritz, development resource specialist, online market manager for TFM and VISTA coordinator, created a guest-producer booth and a youth booth. The youth booth would promote farming among kids who are ages 4-18. The booth is ideal for grandkids and their grandparents.
“The objective of the youth booth is to encourage, support and promote youth farmers, farming practices and entrepreneurial efforts of local youth seeking to sell their produce directly to consumers,” said Fritz.
The guest-producer booth is ideal for beginners, seasonal farmers and home gardeners who have extra produce. The goal is to increase access to fresh, locally produced foods for everyone.
The TSET Healthy Living Program is partnering with TFM to bring a mobile market to the community. Coordinator Lora Buechele said it would provide fresh food to those who don’t have access to it.
TFM will kick off its season April 2 from 8 a.m. to noon, under the pavilion at Norris Park. For more information about TFM, as well as how to become a vendor, visit and fill out an application at Tahlequahfarmersmarket.org or email tahlequahfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
