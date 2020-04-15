TFM vendors, board finalizing pick-up plans

Area growers and crafters who put energy into a community market where customers can find fresh vegetables, homegrown fruit, and pasture-raised meat say they have enough vigor to save its 2020 season, despite the challenges of COVID-19.
Vendors and board members for Tahlequah Farmers' Market are determined to offer their produce and wares, one way or another.
"I've never felt in such limbo in all my life," said Marla Saeger, president of TFM.
Although the pandemic has forced TFM to shut down, the wheels are in motion to revive it. With the help of members from the Paseo Farmers' Market, which just reopened Monday, April 13, the TFM plans to create an online store with a drive-thru pickup. The details have not been completely sorted out, but Saeger has gotten approval from Mayor Sue Catron to hold an alternative market, which could come in the form of a pick-up line somewhere in the downtown area.
"Farmers' markets in Oklahoma are very supportive of one another," said Saeger. "I met these ladies of this market that I'm talking about at our yearly Oklahoma Farmers' Market Conference that we had back in February. They're only in their third year functioning, so I shared some information about how to take care of their numbers and statistics. So now, they're sharing with us."
The Daily Press will stay up to date with changes at TFM until the plan is finalized. Until then, vendors who would normally be preparing for the next gathering have continued to work on their products.
Sue Ricelli and Coleen Thornton of Heaven Sent Food & Fiber have been taking this time to provide their farm with a little TLC.
"We're basically using this time productively to get in deep cleaning and repair," said Ricelli. "We're building a new chicken coop, fixing fences, working on getting the pastures cleaned up and putting fertilizers down. We are catching up on our to-do lists."
While they won't produce for another couple of years, new fruit trees have been planted at Heaven Sent Food & Fiber. New crops have been added to the gardens, and Ricelli said they've had to keep looking after all the animals.
"We've been taking care of the new mommas and babies that are coming along, because we might not be able to sell, but they keep on producing," she said.
Typical items brought from Heaven Sent on Saturdays at the TFM include yarns, fibers, goat milk, and honey soaps, as well as beef, lamb, and goat meats. With some shortages in quality meats, Ricelli said they've been keeping that to eat for themselves. But those interested in purchasing any of the fibers, honey soaps, or goat milk, could contact 918-226-0197 to see what's available and make arrangements.
One of the vendors who would have had a booth set up last Saturday is Stacy Dunkin, from Three Forks Farm and Vineyard. Fresh carrots, spinach, and lettuce would have been among the produce he would have offered. While Dunkin said his family won't be in financial trouble because of the market hold, he's missing the community atmosphere of the Saturday sales.
"For us, it's a hobby that pays for itself," he said. "We're basically planning on taking a loss this year. It's just something I've always done. I love to go to the market and just hang out. It's almost like a Saturday morning social club."
Dunkin enjoys visiting with customers, offering tips on vegetable preparation, and trading goods for what he calls "the best bread in the county." Although April is typically a slow month for the Three Forks Farm vegetables, Dunkin will soon have plenty of crops to go around. He said they recently started harvesting carrots, and have about 800 heads of lettuce in the greenhouse and 600 onions in the ground.
For now, the Dunkins have been selling produce to friends, family and neighbors. If they were to have an abundance of inventory due to the pandemic, Dunkin has considered giving what they have to a food bank. He also said if there ends up being a shortage of at local, independent grocery stores, they would be welling to sell their goods to help serve the community.
"I don't know if they're buying or would buy, but if there started becoming a shortage of vegetables and stuff, I'm sure they would find a way to buy from local producers," said Dunkin. "We would definitely support that, just because we know how to do it, and I hate to see people go without fresh vegetable in the summer. That'd be a travesty."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.