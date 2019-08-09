Tahlequah Friends of the Library will have a table sale of fiction books beginning at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, in the main area of the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave. The sale will last for one week.
Hardbacks are 50 cents, softbacks 25 cents, and paperbacks 10 cents. This is an opportunity to stock up on reading material at bargain prices. All proceeds from book sales will go to support the library and its many programs for all ages.
TPL is open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
