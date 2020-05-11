After more than 30 years, a Tahlequah High School Class of 1982 ring has been returned to its owner.
Robert Harlow, who was born and raised in Tahlequah, is not entirely sure when or where he misplaced his old class ring 34 to 36 years ago. But in what may seem like an unlikely turn of events, he’s been reunited with it after a couple tracked him down using social media.
After Kimberly Holt’s grandmother passed away a couple of years ago, she was given some her possessions. Among the items, including an old sewing desk, was the THS ring about which nobody seemed to have any knowledge.
“So I just kind of let it go and put it back with my grandmother's things, not thinking anything about it,” said Holt. “Then just recently, I was showing my kids about sewing and they wanted to look through my grandmother’s things. My daughter asked, ‘Who’s ring is this?’”
Holt didn’t know, but her curiosity had been piqued, so she decided to do a little research. After examining the ring and searching online for the THS Class of 1982, Holt identified Harlow as the likely owner. So she asked her husband, Jared, to share on his Facebook page and say they were looking for the Tahlequah alumnus.
That’s when Harlow got a call from his brother, who told him someone may have found his long-missing ring.
“We got to talking and he said, ‘I figured you probably just lost it at a rodeo,’” said Harlow. “It was like a light switch went off.”
Somewhere between 1982 and 1984, Harlow worked for Barnes & Sons Rodeo Co., based here in Tahlequah, when he took a trip to Hartshorne for a rodeo. That night, he ended up staying in a motel in McAlester – and that's when he realized the memento from his high school days was missing.
“I remember waking up that next morning and I couldn’t find my class ring,” said Harlow. “I went down to the office to give my info if they had found it. I never heard anything and hadn’t thought about it in years, so I just figured it was gone and never to be seen again.”
What may never be known is how Holt’s grandmother came into possession of the ring. She said her grandmother lived in Seminole, and while Harlow said he had driven through Seminole in the past, he doesn’t think he had ever stopped there before.
“So it’s a mystery,” said Holt. “What matters is that we were able to find him. It’s just interesting, because he doesn’t know us. So how in the world did we get his ring? And through the power of Facebook, within an hour, we were able to locate him after he’s been missing it for 30-plus years.”
Like most things people wore when they were in high school, this one didn’t quite fit the same when Harlow got it back. It wasn’t perfectly round, and was a bit twisted at the end, so he took it to Meigs Jewelry in downtown Tahlequah.
“They straightened it up, I took it back home and put it in a drawer,” said Harlow. “So I know where it’s at now. It was funny, because I was sitting there thinking, 'I guess they can send it and I’ll see if it fits.' I never thought about my hand getting bigger as I got older, so it actually fits my little finger.”
Harlow said the Holts are “some of the nicest people” he has met and that he is thankful to have been reunited with his alma mater token. As for the Holts, Kimberly said she just wanted to do what was right.
“I would hope that if I had lost something or my family had lost something, they would have done the same,” she said. “We just try to leave the world a better place and lead a good example for our kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.