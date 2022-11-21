Thanksgiving dinner plans vary among local residents

From fourth-generation dressing to traditional Cherokee "kanuche," Thanksgiving dinner will look different from table to table around Tahlequah.
Members of the What's Happening in Tahlequah Facebook group were asked their Thanksgiving plans on Nov. 19. For many folks in the area, traditional dishes are still staples at the dinner table.
"All the usual -- ham, turkey, dressing, etc," said Brenda Taylor. "Stilwell strawberries, shortcake, and homemade key lime pie for dessert."
Kenzie Sooldier plans on making "kanuche," a traditional Cherokee soup make with hickory nuts. Some refer to a packed ball of history nuts as kanuche.
But some are switching things up when it comes to turkey.
"Our tradition for the past few years has changed," said Julea Dunn. "We had a smoked or baked turkey but now my husband fries it and it's so good!'
Still others plan to enjoy items not usually associated with Thanksgiving.
"[I'm] having some of my stepmothers lasagna since she is Italian," said Morgan Renee Gessel.
Some residents plan to follow recipes that have been in the family for years. In Cathy Fite Callaway's case, this is a fourth-generation dressing recipe.
"We have just passed down the recipe and made it the most important dish," said Callaway. "We use three breads. In fact, I am baking cornbread today so I can start the process of making the best dressing there is."
The three breads in Callaway's dressing are cornbread, light bread, and biscuits. Canned broth is "just not allowed."
Local retired teacher Norma Boren, will use one of her mother's recipes.
"Turkey with mama's recipe for cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, deviled eggs, green bean casserole, homemade yeast rolls, green salad, homemade cranberry sauce, and two pumpkin pies -- one made with Splenda and sugar-free Carnation cream for diabetic family members," said Boren.
Ward 1 Tahlequah City Councilor Bree Long said she be will making her grandmother's millionaire pie recipe. Lola Hill also plans on sticking with her family's favorites.
"[It's the] usual meal but always raisin pie like my mom made and husband's favorite cranberry sauce, straight from the can," said Hill.
Amber Davis shared her Thanksgiving menu, which consists of smoked turkey, pea salad, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, sweet cornbread dressing with bacon, deviled eggs, butter biscuits, Brussels spouts, mandarin whip, lemon cheese cake, pumpkin pie, pecan pie and pumpkin bread.
"Mandarin whip consists of two small cans of mandarin oranges, drained; one large container Cool Whip; one large orange Jello package; medium small curd cottage cheese; one bag of mini marshmallows," said Davis. "Add all ingredients together and mix in a bowl. You can add cherries and nuts if you like them and you can leave the cottage cheese out if you don't like it." It must be refrigerated and served cold.
Mary Davis intends to make a strawberry and blueberry cheesecake, and Jim Masters plans to make mashed sweet potatoes with "copious amounts" of butter and brown sugar.
Yet some are looking for an easier, stress-free Thanksgiving.
"[I'm] going to try buying dinner at Reasor's. My husband had a stroke six years ago and I am tired and sick myself," said Sherry Crisp Richmond.
