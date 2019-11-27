Thanksgiving fun for some, bittersweet for others

Family and friends gathered for Thanksgiving Thursday - and in some homes, Friendsgiving.
Hannah Sweeney and Nathan Wright were buying a turkey last Saturday and planned to spend the day by inviting friends over to share a meal.
"It's the same idea as cooking a big Thanksgiving meal, but we'll have a bunch of our friends over," said Sweeney. "We'll have turkey and stuffing, potatoes and the rest will be potluck style that friends will bring."
Wright was looking forward to getting together with everyone.
After the meal, there were no definite plans, Sweeney said.
"But we have a bunch of card games and board games, and it's fun to get those out when we have people over," said Sweeney.
A favorite memory for Wright was going to Texas to see family.
"We hadn't seen my dad's family in a year; I enjoyed seeing everyone," he said. "And we went to Six Flags."
Favorite memories for Sweeney revolve around Black Friday shopping with aunts in Tulsa.
"We have family in Owasso, and we always have fun shopping, and looking through all the fliers and planning where to shop," she said.
Dirt cake and milk corn were among the foods Susan Jordan planned to serve, along with a traditional meal of ham and turkey, potatoes, dressing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie.
"I go to my mother-in-law Martha's for the dinner; I help her cook," said Jordan. "My mother made milk corn for years. It's frozen corn with milk, butter and sugar."
Rice Krispie treats also were on the menu.
"She does it for the grandkids and every holiday, it's their favorite," Jordan said.
Thanksgiving at her mom's, with all the family and food, is the favorite memory for Jordan.
"Mom was a fabulous cook and everything was homemade from the pie crusts up," Jordan said.
LaDonna Norseworthy expected to spend Thanksgiving working. Her family will celebrate with a traditional dinner on Saturday.
"I look forward to my kids coming," said Norseworthy, who was visiting with friend De Ann Green near the vegetable aisle in the store this week.
About a dozen friends and family were to gather at the Greens' home for a traditional meal.
"I'll make a chocolate pecan pie; it's my husband's favorite," Green said. "I do the cooking and look forward to lots of laughs. My husband is pretty funny."
Chicken and dumplings were to be provided by her brother, and her sister makes good biscuits, Green said.
"Deer hunting will be part of the day," said Green.
Nancy Eller came from Oktaha to shop for Thanksgiving. A traditional meal for Eller includes turkey and ham, sweet potatoes, and macaroni and cheese, "for the grandkids."
"We used to do a broccoli casserole, but we don't do that anymore," said Eller, who will make pecan and pumpkin pies and cherry cobbler, her husband's favorite.
Phil Coppedge usually smokes meats, and for Thanksgiving, it's turkey and ham.
"I'll do a lot of smoked meats, for the kids and grandkids, and we'll have traditional sides," said Coppedge. "But we buy the pies to bake."
He was shopping with wife Karen Coppedge, who said she makes a Watergate salad her mom taught her to make, along with deviled eggs.
Ashley Steele was ready to eat at her brother's house, and her mom and sister-in-law, niece and sister were cooking.
"My sister and niece make the green bean casserole, brother makes the turkey and ham, mom makes yams and pies - pumpkin, pecan and apple - and my sister-in-law makes pumpkin pie, my favorite," said Steele, who added that afternoon plans include "watching football and sitting outside watching the kids play."
A favorite memory for Steele, like many, is when the whole family used to get together, "cousins, aunts and uncles, at my grandma's house."
Holidays are all the more bittersweet when members are missing. Joyce Lewis, from Moodys, expected to cook for about 20 family members, even though some were unable to attend.
"My daughter and her family won't get to come this year. We have a new great-grandbaby in intensive care in Tulsa; she's 5 days old. I haven't got to see her yet except in pictures, but she's getting better every day," Lewis said.
A traditional meal for her includes turkey and ham, sweet potatoes, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, and pies - lemon, cherry, chocolate and pecan.
"The ones coming bring side dishes, green bean casserole, another chocolate pie and cheesecake," said Lewis, who had seven spending Thanksgiving eve with her. She said that after the meal, football would probably be on all three TVs.
The last Thanksgiving with her husband, Sam, is her favorite.
"He's been gone eight years. He was so good to my kids. I had six when we married, and we didn't have any, but the kids still think of him as Dad," said Lewis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.