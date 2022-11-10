Thanksgiving tips boost family fun, food preparation

Thanksgiving prep can mean trips to the grocery store, making dishes ahead of time, and setting up activities for the entire family.
Heather Winn, Cherokee County OSU Extension Office Family and Consumer Science educator, said many holiday foods — like dressing and various casseroles — may be prepared and frozen before the big day.
“It’s really best to prepare some items prior to Thanksgiving day and just reheat the day of. Or have different family members prepare and bring certain dishes so that one person isn’t responsible for all the food preparation, and you won’t have to juggle several dishes at one time,” said Winn.
Turkey is often the main event in a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers three ways to safely thaw this meat.
In the refrigerator, the recommended thawing method, the USDA advises allowing 24 hours for every four or five pounds of bird. The turkey is safe to store for another one to two days in the fridge.
In the microwave, the USDA suggests using the defrost function based on weight. The turkey should then be cooked immediately after thawing.
In cold water, the turkey should be submerged with water changes every 30 minutes. The turkey should then be cooked immediately after thawing.
“It is a general rule of thumb to plan one pound [of raw turkey] per person. This allows for second helpings and leftovers," said Winn. "For ham, it’s half a pound per person, since there is less bone and waste.”
Winn shared some holiday plans she has with her family.
“I plan to have cookies to decorate with my nieces and nephews this year for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” she said. “I have also been looking at some holiday charcuterie ideas to put together with them.”
For some after-dinner family fun, Tahlequah Public Library clerk John Dick said the library has 60-plus board games available for checkout. This is part of TPL’s “Library of Things,” a collection of over 300 items patrons can check out just like they would a book.
“You need a library card and you can only get three at a time for three weeks,” said Dick.
The Library of Things is held in several books that visitors can flip through to see what items, ranging from chess sets to paper shredders, are available.
“The library is more than just books,” said Dick.
TPL also has outdoor activities, including Kubb, horseshoes, tennis rackets, basketball, football, croquet equipment, and more.
While TPL will not be open on Thanksgiving or the following day, Dick encouraged families with kids on break from school to come check out some games before the holiday.
“Anyone at the front desk can help,” he said.
The library will be open again Saturday, Nov. 26. Dick said TPL will soon have some games out for International Games Month as well.
