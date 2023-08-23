Motorcyclists from across the nation will come together Sept. 18 for a scenic ride across Arkansas from Searcy, Arkansas, through the Ozark Mountains to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to honor Native American Indians as a part of the five-day event.
Now in its 30th year, the Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride makes a five-day journey from Cherokee, North Carolina, home of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, to Tahlequah, home of the Cherokee Nation.
Riders will line up at La Quinta Inn in Searcy at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, and make a scenic trip through the Ozark Mountains to Fayetteville, Arkansas.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride begins at the Alabama/Tennessee state line off U.S. Highway 72 in downtown Bridgeport with riders departing at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept.16. The ride travels U. S. Highway 72 West to I-565 West arriving at Redstone Harley-Davidson at approximately 10:30 a.m. for an official rest and lunch stop. The public is invited to welcome riders while enjoying lunch and special entertainment. At noon riders will depart and head west through Florence, South Carolina, arriving in Waterloo, Iowa, at approximately 2 p.m.
A kick-off rally offering children’s activities, live music featuring John Stone from Broadway in Nashville, entertainment, a street dance, fireworks show, and other free family fun for the public to enjoy is scheduled in downtown Bridgeport on Friday, Sept. 15. Bikes will start arriving from Cherokee, North Carolina, at 3 p.m. and the official opening ceremony gets underway at 5 p.m.
The town of Waterloo will host a free Indian Festival Sept. 15-17 in remembrance of all those who walked the Trail of Tears. Presented by the Alabama Indian Affairs Commission, the three-day event offers live music on Saturday afternoon and night, flute and drum music and displays from Native American artisans and vendors. A River Walk Dedication Ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. to honor those who experienced the forced journey with the grand entry slated for 1 p.m. and bikes arriving around 2 p.m.
The ride is held rain or shine. For more information on the Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride including a map of the route and a schedule of events, https://trail-of-tears.webflow.io/the-ride/this-years-ride, or go to https://www.facebook.com/Trailoftearsmotorcycle.
The Indian Removal Act of 1830 called for the voluntary or forcible removal of all Indians from the eastern United States to the state of Oklahoma. In 1838, the U.S. government hired wagon master J.C.S. Hood to transport 1,070 Native Americans by foot and wagon from Ross's Landing in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to what is now Waterloo, Alabama. Much of the journey followed what is now U.S. Highway 72. Many Native Americans died in Waterloo and others escaped into the hills and today, area residents can trace their Native American ancestry to those who fled. As many as 4,000 deaths occurred because of this forced removal of civilized Native Americans from their rightful homes. In recognition of this removal process, the first Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride was organized in 1994 with approximately 100 riders participating, and has grown to more that 10-15,000 riders each year.
A ride in from Cherokee, North Carolina, will leave at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, from the Cherokee Indian Fair Grounds, and a ride continuation to Tahlequah will leave from Spring Park in Tuscumbia, Alabama, at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.