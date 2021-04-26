THE BIG EVENT: A day of service sponsored by the NSU community has benefited the larger area

Northeastern State University held its 15th annual The Big Event on Saturday, marking a day of service planned by its students to help the community.
In years past, students, faculty, staff, and community members have volunteered to enter homes of the elderly and disabled to help out with menial tasks, but in light of the pandemic, volunteers took to the highways and local roads to clean up litter.
“We usually go to people’s houses, but we cut that off because people don’t feel comfortable with that, and we don’t want to put people in danger,” said Justin Stephens, a member of The Big Event Executive Committee.
This year, volunteers cleaned up Norris Park, highways sections adopted by Delta Lambda Chi Highway and Pi Kappa Alpha Highway, and the grounds of Cherokee Elementary School, Go Ye Village, NSU, and Tahlequah First Baptist Church.
The Big Event organization also printed shirts for its 160-plus volunteers.
Students made up the entirety of the executive board, as well as team members of the subcommittees, who served as team leaders at the eight sites.
Breanna Littlebear, a freshman at NSU, volunteered to serve as a team leader. She had heard about different service opportunities on campus while she was investigating colleges as a high school senior. The Big Event was one of the reasons why she was drawn to NSU.
"I remember that there was a job fair, so I went up to the table, and they were talking about it [The Big Event]. I was really excited, and I was just a senior at the time, but I was looking forward to doing it in the future. When I saw that they had opened up applications to be a bigger part of it, I decided to do it because I wanted to help out as much as I could,” said Littlebear.
The event has also been supported by NSU faculty, who have incorporated it into their curricula. Many students showed up because they could fulfill a class requirement and do good in the community at the same time.
“I learned about the event from my professor,” said NSU student Kyla Willaver. “This is an alternative or a corequisite for joining a school organization.”
Several classes on campus require joining an organization on campus, but amid the pandemic, many students are weary about devoting time to a single student organization. Instead, they have chosen to give service in an outdoor environment.
“I really loved seeing everyone come out this year. It’s been a challenging year, but seeing students, faculty and the community come out and serve, even in light of the pandemic is really exciting,” said Lauren Cole, media chair for The Big Event Executive Board.
Cole has taken an active role in organizing the event with the Executive Director Savannah Wood, who has volunteered for The Big Event for four years, since she was a freshman at NSU.
“It’s been a real privilege being able to be part of the Big Event. It’s near and dear to my heart,” said Wood.
The event took place just two days after Earth Day, and the organizers hoped to rally extra support as many throughout the country are celebrating environmental causes.
“It is great that the event is taking place just after Earth Day. We get to celebrate that as well,” said Cole. "If we’re able to come out and pick up trash on the side of the highway, that is giving back to help our community and the planet. We are willing to do that. We are happy to serve, and excited that people are willing to help despite the circumstances."
