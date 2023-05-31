Composting can be messy work but several area residents are using this process to cut down on waste.
Jodie Parolini, agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Office, said the natural dark brown, humus-rich material known as compost, is created through the breakdown or decomposition of organic materials.
These materials can include grass clippings, vegetable food scraps, leaves, twigs, vegetation, and more.
Parolini said compost systems can be complex by using containers and turning the material often. She said they can also simply be a pile of the material that is turned occasionally.
“Just like every other project, it depends how intricate you want your composting project to be,” said Parolini. “You could have multiple compost piles, get donations from local businesses, set up pick-up schedules, and find places to donate compost to or you can have a small pile in your garden that you use for your own garden. There are small table top composters marketed that turn themselves and such.”
Composting can be used to recycle natural materials, reduce the amount of items going to landfills, and reduce the use of chemical fertilizer.
“You can use compost to improve soil texture and structure, increase water holding capacity of sandy soil, loosen clay soil and improve drainage, add nutrients to improve soil fertility, aid erosion control, and for potting soil and mulch around landscape plants to retain soil moisture,” said Parolini.
To create a compost pile, Parolini said materials like concrete blocks, fencing material, or wire mesh can be made into a confining perimeter of 3-5 feet in diameter and 4 feet high. She advised gardeners to layer green vegetable matter with brown dry matter, with three parts brown to one part green. She said the material should be thoroughly wetted down with water periodically and the pile should be turned each week.
Eli Camp and her son, Brian Conway, of Longshadows Ranch have several different types of composting in practice on their land. Conway said traditional composting does not work for his family’s operation.
One of the alternatives the ranch uses involves creating beds of compost that are added to over time. The second alternative the family uses involves placing wood and wood chips at the bottom of the pile and then layering food scraps on top of the bed. This process normally takes about six months to create compost. Camp said their third option of composting starts in the kitchen, where scraps are placed in a bin that is then transferred to a larger bucket or worm bin, which is finally brought to the garden after.
After Conway takes the finely-chopped produce to the worm bins, the decomposition begins before it is taken out to the garden.
“We do a couple of other things. We add in wood, and if we have a lot of leaves ... we’ll probably add those, too, because that will break down really fast into dirt. So between the food and the wood, we have mimicked to some degree the nutrient supply a traditional compost pile would do,” said Camp.
Loretta Merritt’s operation at Shortline Farms tries to have zero waste and practiced composting for the last 40 years. She said composting does not have to be a hard task, especially for beginners.
“You can start as simple as you like. If you have a corner of your yard, you can start a compost pile,” said Merritt. “It can be as simple as a pile of organic matter of the ground. You really don’t need anything elaborate. You don’t need to go out and buy a composting bin unless your city code says you have to.”
Merritt said being patient enough to allow the process to finish is one of the hardest parts of composting. With the climate in Cherokee County, Merritt said natural compost piles can take a year to complete, while piles that are being kept damp and constantly turned can take about six weeks to complete.
While there are many materials that can be composted, such as coffee grounds, tea leaves, and newspapers, Parolini said there are some items that cannot be a part of the process, including fatty foods, meats, dairy, weeds, and pet or human waste.
Stewart Clouse, owner of Restoration Farms, said his farming operation also composts, which he said is a good way to return nutrients to the earth.
“Composting, in the way we’re describing it, doesn’t occur in nature,” said Clouse. “It’s a human activity and it involves something that produces internal biological heat in the presence of oxygen. So those are the three conditions: Humans build this pile, it generates internal heat, [and] it gets hot, so it’s an aerobic activity.”
When creating a compost pile, Clouse said people should pay attention to ensure it is thriving. He said if the compost smells bad then something is being done wrong and more carbon material may be needed
“It’s OK if you don’t know what you are doing at first,” said Parolini. “Just like everything else, it takes time to learn the process.”
